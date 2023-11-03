Police said all four people are expected to survive.

HOUSTON — A shootout after a Caribbean themed party left four people shot, including two security guards, according to Houston police.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday near the Tumbling R Ranch/The Fairground on Fuqua Street and Cottingham Street.

According to police, when the party ended, an altercation ensued between some of the people in attendance and security. That's when the altercation escalated into a shootout between the security guards and at least two suspects.

After the initial shootout, a man picking up his girlfriend from the venue led to a second shootout between him and the suspects.

Asst. Chief @HardinHpd briefs the media on the shooting incident in the 4900 block of Fuqua st. https://t.co/IiYy1FJbUx — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) March 11, 2023

"Right now, we have a total of four individuals that are shot," HPD Assistant Chief Thomas Hardin said. "We have two security guards, the one individual that was coming to pick up his girlfriend...and then we have another individual who showed up with his wife at the hospital saying he was at the party."

Police said dozens of shots were fired in the area. Hardin also stated that they're not sure what started the altercation, but that the shooting happened after people at the party were asked to leave.