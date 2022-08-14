'We loved him dearly' | Family says 24-year-old was protecting his family when he was shot, killed

Police said a fight broke out in the parking lot shortly after the bowling alley closed. Family members said that's when 24-year-old Greg Shead was shot and killed.

HOUSTON — A man was shot and killed after a fight between two groups of people outside of a bowling alley, according to Houston Police.

What happened

Police said they were responding to the shooting just after 1 a.m. Sunday after a fight broke out in the parking lot shortly after the bowling alley closed. During the fight, at least two shots were fired, which led to the victim being struck.

Police are unsure how many times the man was hit, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described the victim as a 24-year-old man.

A white SUV was seen leaving the scene, which could be the suspect's vehicle. Police said they have surveillance footage and witnesses to help with their investigation.

No suspects were identified.

The victim

Family members identified the victim as 24-year-old Greg Shead. They said he was a good basketball player and he graduated from Atascocita High School. He leaves behind an 11-month-old daughter.

Shead recently moved to California, but was back in Houston this weekend, his grandfather said.

Jesse Shead said family members at the bowling alley told him his grandson was trying to protect his mother and sisters when he was shot.

"Greg was fun to be around. He was real laughable -- he liked to have fun," Jesse Shead said. "We loved him dearly."

Greg is known for his passion for health and fitness and he had a large following on social media.