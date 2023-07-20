HPD: Two department officers arrested, relieved of duty in separate incidents

One officer is accused of driving while intoxicated at the end of his shift, according to HPD. The other was accused of assaulting a girlfriend while off duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department says two of its officers were arrested and relieved of duty recently in two separate incidents.

Houston police put out a tweet Thursday on the arrests. In one case, police said Sgt. S. Childers -- a 27-year veteran of the department -- was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated at the end of his shift. Childers is assigned to the Clear Lake division.

In the other case, senior police officer S. Martinez is accused of assaulting a girlfriend at a home in Harris County outside the city. Martinez, who is assigned to the traffic enforcement division, was arrested and charged with Assault - Family Violence. Martinez, who was off-duty at the time, is assigned to HPD’s traffic enforcement division.

Houston police said both have been relieved of their duties pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

HPD didn't go into any additional detail about either of the arrests.

“The Houston Police Department holds its officers to the highest standards and will take appropriate action up to and including termination,” HPD said in their tweet.

HPD Statement on the arrest of two officers: pic.twitter.com/faWLd59Yxe — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 20, 2023