Houston police officer was part of mob that stormed the Capitol, HPD Chief Acevedo says

The unidentified officer will likely face federal charges, the police chief said.

HOUSTON — A Houston police officer could face federal charges after allegedly taking part in the Capitol riot, HPD Chief Art Acevedo said Wednesday.

The unidentified officer has been placed on administrative leave Wednesday and faces a disciplinary hearing with the chief on Friday.

"He has a date with me," Acevedo said. “There’s a high probability this person will be charged with federal charges."

The chief said HPD received a tip Sunday that one of their officers stormed the Capitol and the department immediately launched a joint investigation with the FBI.

After checking the officer's social media pages, Acevedo said they confirmed he was inside the Capitol.

“There's no excuse for criminal activity – especially from a police officer," Acevedo said. "I can't tell you the anger I feel at the thought of a police officer or other police officers thinking they get to go storm the Capitol; or any member of the military or members of the Secret Service."

"I don't know about you all, but when I saw the confederate flag in the Capitol -- in the rotunda-- and the thought that police officers particpated in that, that makes me angry."



He is a patrol officer and 18-year veteran.