Manhunt ends in shootout | Murder suspect killed in shooting at SE Houston park

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said Dimitri Humphrey was killed in a shootout at Riverside Park, about 10 days after he killed Shantavia Reddick and her dog.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — The man believed to have killed a teacher and her dog earlier this month was shot and killed by law enforcement officers at a southeast Houston park on Wednesday, according to authorities.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators had been tracking 28-year-old Dimitri Humphrey since Sept. 9, when authorities said he shot and killed 26-year-old Shantavia Reddick and her dog. It happened during a domestic disturbance on the top floor of a parking garage on East Mossy Oaks, which is near the North Freeway and the Grand Parkway.

Gonzalez said Reddick was trying to help her friend get out of an abusive relationship with Humphrey.

Humphrey dead

On Wednesday, Gonzalez said investigators with HCSO and the Texas Department of Public Safety tracked Humphrey to Riverside Park on Calumet Street, east of 288.

He said they were following leads when Humphrey showed up at the Third Ward area park around 1 p.m. They said they found out that Humphrey had connections to someone who lives in the area.

Investigators said they saw Humphrey get out of his vehicle and walk through the park before sitting down on a slide.

Two state troopers and three HCSO deputies made a plan to take him into custody, but when they approached him, they said he took off running through the park.

As he was running, he pulled out a gun and fired shots at the officers who were chasing him, authorities said.

"This was a moving gun battle ... very dangerous as the suspect was firing back at the officers and they were trying to get him to stop. Again, this is a park ... lots of families around here ... a very dangerous situation," Houston Police Department Executive Assistant Police Chief Larry Satterwhite said.

That's when all five officers opened fire on Humphrey. They said he was hit and ran to a nearby house, where he collapsed and died. A semi-automatic pistol was found next to his body, officials said.

While authorities strongly believe it was Humphrey who was shot and killed, they said the official identification will be made by the medical examiner.

Here's the update authorities gave at the scene of the shooting:

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story had video with it that included the name of Humphrey's girlfriend. We have removed that video.

Who was Reddick?

Reddick graduated from Prairie View A&M in 2020. She earned a bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies. Gonzalez said she went on to become a teacher. Spring ISD said she was an employee at the time of her death.

"Spring ISD is deeply saddened about the passing of one of our 3rd-grade teachers, Ms. Shantavia Reddick. Ms. Reddick, who had been with Spring ISD since 2020, was a beloved team member at Smith Elementary School. This is a deep loss for not only Spring ISD but to public education as a whole. Our hearts are with her family at this very difficult time," the district said in a statement.

"Here, in this case, her friend basically gave her life trying to help trying to assist and save her own friend, and again, it’s just very tragic," Gonzalez said. "Obviously making a huge impact in our community and taken far too soon at only 26 years old."