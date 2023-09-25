Dozen biker gang members charged with 'violent assault' of rival gang members in Houston, feds say

Eleven Houston-area bikers and one from Fort Worth face racketeering and firearms charges after an attack at the Sterling Banquet Hall.

HOUSTON — A dozen members of a Houston biker gang described by the feds as violent and ruthless are now in custody on multiple charges after a multi-year investigation led by the FBI.

The Homietos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang members face racketeering, conspiracy and firearms charges related to the "violent assault" of rival motorcycle club members, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

“These alleged gangs are built on a foundation of violence, with members and associates committing acts designed to protect the power and reputation of the organization," U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani. said. "Whether on the east side, Sunnyside or within the confines of a motorcycle club, we will pursue anyone who allegedly commits brutal and violent acts to maintain status in a gang.”

The FBI said these are the first significant indictments against these types of criminal groups in the Houston area.

“This criminal organization is accused of crimes that keep victims, community members and rivals in a perpetual state of fear through intimidation and violence," Acting Special Agent in Charge David Martinez of the FBI Houston field office said. "Law enforcement and the public have had enough of the violence, ruthlessness and disregard for law and order that this gang is alleged to have perpetrated.”

Joseph Gomez aka Tequila, 37, from Sugar Land was arrested Friday. He was scheduled to appear in federal court Monday afternoon.

Seven Houston residents were arrested last Thursday.

Joe Barrera aka LJ, 35

Joe Rios aka Jo Daddy, 47

Edgar Hinojosa aka Charro Bean, 38

William Espinoza, 47

Mario Gomez aka Gator, 50

Morgan Cooper aka Coop, 49

Moises Soriano aka Oso, 41

Rudolph Lopez aka Yao, 36, of Fort Worth, was also arrested last Thursday.

Ricardo Quinones aka Scooter, 36, Houston; Raymond Burnett aka Ray Ray, 36, Alvin; Jesse Mulrein aka Fort Worth G, 36, Dallas, were already in custody.

According to the feds, the assaults happened in 2020 when the Homietos gang was celebrating its fifth anniversary at the Sterling Banquet Hall in Houston. One member apparently invited three members of the Tattoo Crue motorcycle club. When the victims arrived, they were jumped and "violently assaulted" by Homietos gang members, according to the indictment. Two victims had to be hospitalized.

The indictment describes the Homietos Outlaw motorcycle gang as a "violent criminal organization" that recruits members who are predominantly convicted felons or members of the Houstone Tango Blast gang.

"In order to protect the power, reputation and territory of Homietos, members and associates are required to commit acts of violence, threats of violence and intimidation," according to the feds.

All 12 are charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to do so and discharging a firearm during a crime of violence. Barrera, Cooper and Burnett are also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Hinojosa faces allegations of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

If convicted of the assault charge, they could get up to 20 years in prison.

If convicted of the discharging a firearm count, they also face a minimum of 10 years and up to life which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed.

The conspiracy charges carry a potential three-year sentence.

All charges also carry possible fines of up to $250,000.

#BREAKING Twelve members of the Homietos Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMG) have been arrested and now face federal racketeering and firearms charges.



More about this multi-year FBI Houston-led operation here: https://t.co/vz5zQK17Cv pic.twitter.com/yMnAFqinSX — FBI Houston (@FBIHouston) September 25, 2023

The FBI and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice - Office of Inspector General conducted the investigation with the assistance of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, sheriff’s offices in Harris and Montgomery Counties, the Houston Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.