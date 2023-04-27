2 Houston men sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2018 armed robbery of Tacos La Bamba in Beaumont

Robert Lewis Johnson, 31, and Bryant Demetri West, 24, drove a stolen truck to Tacos La Bamba in Beaumont, flashed their handguns and demanded money from employees.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Houston men have been sentenced to 10 years in prison after a 2018 armed robbery of Tacos La Bamba in Beaumont.

Robert Lewis Johnson, Jr., 31, pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence on May 17, 2022, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Johnson was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison on Thursday, April 27, 2023 by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone.

Bryant Demetri West, 24, also pleaded guilty to brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence on May 9, 2022.

West was sentenced earlier this week to 10 years in federal prison by Judge Crone.

According to court documents, the morning of December 15, 2018, Johnson and West drove a stolen truck to Tacos La Bamba in Beaumont.

They entered the restaurant and showed their handguns. The two masked men then forced store employees to the floor and took $13,862.97 in cash belonging to the restaurant, according to the release.

During the robbery, West discharged his firearm in the vicinity of two restaurant employees.

Johnson and West then returned to Houston.

This case was investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John B. Ross, according to the release.

