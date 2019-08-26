ORANGE, Texas — A Houston man is on trial this week for an aggravated robbery in Orange that dates back to 2016.

Jaworski King, 39, is charged with robbery at Anderson's Barber Shop on Park Avenue in Orange Dec. 7, 2016. This is his second time appearing before a jury since his previous trial resulted in a mistrial.

King robbed the barber, not the shop, Orange Police said. He allegedly pulled a gun on the barber and forced him to drive to another location before pistol-whipping him and taking his money.

The barber was treated for multiple bruises after the robbery, Orange Police said.

