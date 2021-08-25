Houston man indicted for murder after 2020 Beaumont shooting

James Tucker is currently being held in the Jefferson County Jail on a more than $1 million bond.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury handed up an indictment Wednesday charging a 51-year-old Houston man with murder after a November 2020 shooting at a Beaumont restaurant, according to a probable cause affidavit.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a November 2020 newscast.)

James Tucker confessed to robbing and shooting a man in the parking lot of China Star in Beaumont, police said in a 2020 interview.

Along with murder, Tucker is being held in the Jefferson County Jail, on a more than $1 million bond for multiple charges including; aggravated robbery, unlawful carry of a weapon, indecent exposure, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia and terroristic threats, according to jail records.

Police said the 2020 fatal shooting appeared to be a random attack. Tucker was just looking for someone he could take advantage of, Chris Schuldt, Beaumont Police lieutenant said in a 2020 interview with 12News

According to a 2020 probable cause affidavit, Tucker found his victim outside China Star on Dowlen Road. The victim did not understand English very well, and this frustrated Tucker, police said.

After robbing and shooting the man, Tucker left the scene in a white Chevy Suburban. The suburban was spotted in Crowley, Louisiana, where police went and arrested Tucker on charges unrelated to the shooting.

