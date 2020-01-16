ORANGE, Texas — A Houston man is facing a first degree felony drug charge after a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Orange.

Eduardo Camarillo was arrested for possession of a controlled substance after investigators say they found 200 grams of methamphetamine in the Chrysler 300 he was driving.

The stop was made just before 2 p.m. near Hwy. 62 and I-10.

Orange Police Department Narcotic Division and Orange County Sheriff's Office Special Service Division made the stop.

From an Orange Police Department news release:

On 01/16/2020, at about 1:49 PM, the Orange Police Department Narcotic Division along with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Special Service Division conducted a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 near Highway 62 and Interstate 10. During the traffic stop, over 200 grams of methamphetamine was located in the car. The driver, Eduardo Camarillo of Houston was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 a felony of the first degree.

Also on 12NewsNow.com

Statement: Odell Beckham slapped officer on butt - officer considered arresting him in locker room

Oklahoma senators file bill to create ‘Make America Great Again’ license plates

Astros agree to $21M deal with George Springer, avoid arbitration