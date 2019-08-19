HOUSTON — A Houston doctor just had his license suspended because of a recent arrest for online solicitation.
Montgomery County Precinct 1 deputies arrested Dr. Jay Lin on July 31 and charged him with online solicitation of a minor.
They say Lin was busted during an undercover investigation with Montgomery County Internet Crimes Against Children task force.
He was jailed on a $30,000 bond.
Lin, 40, is a radiologist at Baylor College of Medicine.
Investigators are asking other possible victims of the Bellaire doctor to contact the ICAC tip line at 936-760-6910.
The Texas Medical Board voted Monday to temporarily suspend Lin’s license.
