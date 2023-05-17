Samuel Olson's mother upset her son's killer did not face trial after plea deal

Samuel's grandmother gave emotional testimony after Theresa Balboa's sentence was handed down.

HOUSTON — The mother of 5-year-old Samuel Olson said she is upset that her son's killer did not go to trial after entering a guilty plea Wednesday morning.

Theresa Balboa pleaded guilty to the murder of her boyfriend's son during a two-hour hearing.

Balboa faced a judge for the charge of capital murder in the 2021 death of 5-year-old Samuel, but the charge was reduced to murder in the plea. Balboa's attorney said Tuesday night that Balboa didn't want to put Olson's family through the ordeal of a trial.

She will spend 52 years behind bars.

Samuel's grandmother gave emotional testimony after Baloa's sentence was handed down. She said "Sammie" had the most infectious smile and told Balboa she’s a monster whose actions have consequences.

Samuel’s mother’s side of the family wore shirts with her son’s picture on them.

After the court hearing, she told KHOU 11 News she doesn’t think Balboa’s charge should’ve been reduced from capital murder to murder, claiming she was robbed of seeing her son grow up.

“You’re an absolutely disgusting person,” Sarah Olson said. “I think she should get life. She has the chance of parole in 26 years. There’s still that chance she can get out. She shouldn’t have a chance at all.”

Balboa was dating Samuel's dad when the little boy went missing in May 2021.

Samuel's battered body was found five days later in a storage bin at a motel in Jasper. Investigators believe Balboa was headed to Louisiana when she was caught.

Court documents say Balboa beat the child with the help of a roommate, Benjamin Rivera. He faces a tampering with evidence - human corpse charge for his alleged role in Samuel's death.

According to the initial autopsy report, Samuel died from "homicidal violence with blunt head trauma."

Balboa was the one who reported Samuel missing, but police said there were holes in her story from the beginning. A prosecutor said Balboa called Rivera saying she killed Samuel. They were able to corroborate that by looking at cellphone evidence.