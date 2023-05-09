'I need help' | HPD chief pleads for help with finding suspect who killed 12-year-old in Sunnyside

Police said the gunman ran from the apartment complex after shooting the 12-year-old multiple times.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with finding the person responsible for killing a 12-year-old boy during an argument in Sunnyside.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Barberry Lane near Scott Street.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was walking back from the store with his friends when they got into an argument with a teenage male. During the argument, the teenager pulled out a gun and shot the boy multiple times before running away.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Why a 12-year-old boy was out so late, and what exactly led up to his shooting death are part of an investigation, but Houston Police Department Chief Troy Finner said catching the suspect is the department’s primary focus right now.

"Our entire community should be upset and outraged that a 12-year-old kid, and I don't have the why right now, and the why is not important. What's important to me is the who. Who did it?" Finner said.

The chief said he's spoken with the boy's parents who are in shock and angry.

Police said they have leads on a potential suspect, but more information is needed to get him in custody. Finner encouraged the person responsible to turn himself in.

"My pledge and my ask to the community, get that information in because the quicker we can get this individual off the streets and in jail where he belongs, the better our community is," Finner said.

The shooting may have been a targeted attack, according to Finner. It's unknown if any surveillance video captured the shooting or suspect, but an investigation is ongoing.

Here's the update provided Tuesday afternoon by HPD Chief Troy Finner: