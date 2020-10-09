House, vehicle riddled with bullets early Monday morning in Port Arthur

Police say the home was occupied but no one was hurt in the early morning incident

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Officers want to know who shot up a house and vehicle in Port Arthur in the early morning hours on Monday.

Investigators were called to the 200 block of 17th Street in Port Arthur around 2 a.m. on Monday about shots being fired, and found the home had been shot multiple times. A vehicle had also been hit several times.

Police say the house was occupied at the time, but no one was hurt.

The Criminal Investigations Division of PAPD is still looking into just what happened.

