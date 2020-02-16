NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — An hours long standoff in Newton County comes to an end Saturday night.

According to Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles, the man poured gasoline around a home on County Road 3136, then set it on fire around 3:15 p.m. Saturday.

The home is just north of Deweyville.

The man then barricaded himself inside a nearby shed.

Firefighters were able to put the fire out, but the man would not come out of the shed.

Deputies did not go inside because they thought the man had a shotgun.

After three hours, officials ripped off one of the walls to the shed using equipment and a fire truck.

Deputies were then able to get the man out of the home but not without incident.

Sheriff Rowles said deputies had to use a taser on the suspect.

The suspects name is not being released at this time. Charges are pending.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update you when or if we receive more information.

