Police: Homicide investigation underway, Vidor Police speaking to person of interest

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll said there is no threat to public.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.

12News reached out to the Vidor Police Department after a viewer reported police presence in the 1800 block of Buffalo Street.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll told 12News they are currently investigating a homicide and are speaking to a person of interest concerning the situation.

Chief Carroll said there is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

