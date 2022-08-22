What we know about man charged with aggravated kidnapping of girl from north Houston apartments

Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping and a judge set his bond at $1 million.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — More information has been revealed about the man accused of kidnapping a child from her north Houston apartment last weekend.

Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. He appeared in court for the first time on Monday, a day after he was arrested. His bond was set at $1 million.

Following a second court appearance on Tuesday, a judge ruled Hernandez must wear a GPS monitor at all times. He also cannot be around minors and must stay at least 500 feet away from the victims.

Why was Hernandez at the apartment complex?

According to court records, Hernandez doesn't live at the apartment complex from which the girl was taken. Sources told KHOU 11 News that he was there visiting friends.

How did he get the girl to come out?

According to authorities, Hernandez lured the child out of her apartment with a cat.

How was he caught?

According to Houston police, they got a call about a missing 3-year-old girl at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday.

The girl's parents told the police they went to sleep at about 11 p.m. Saturday, and when they woke up early Sunday morning, the door to their apartment was open and the girl was missing.

An AMBER Alert was issued a short time later.

After searching the complex, they called the police and officers began to search the area. Authorities said Hernandez was seen by a witness and on surveillance video luring the girl into his car.

Officers used that information to identify Hernandez, and at about 2 p.m., officers found Hernandez's vehicle at a motel off I-45 and Rankin Road. The motel manager told officers that they had rented a room to Hernandez at about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. The motel is about a mile away from the girl's apartment complex.

Officers approached the room and knocked on the door, but Hernandez didn't answer. Officers forced their way inside, where they found the missing girl and Hernandez.

The child was rescued and taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. Police said Hernandez put up a fight but was eventually taken into custody. No officers were injured.

What was inside the motel room?

According to authorities, Hernandez was found in bed with the girl wearing only boxers. They said the girl was in a shirt and a diaper.

Authorities said they didn't find any weapons inside the motel room.

Prosecutors said Hernandez brought the girl to the motel to commit sexual assault.

How did the girl get outside?

Investigators have not said how the child got out of the apartment. They haven't revealed if there was forced entry into the unit. All they know is that the girl's parents found the door open when they woke up.

What did authorities say at the scene?