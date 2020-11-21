Man accused of killing boss during argument at construction site in Hockley

Rigoberto Barron was found dead near his truck at a construction site, where HCSO says he had a conflict with worker Serafin Andrade.

HOUSTON — A man is wanted in connection to the death of his supervisor after co-workers discovered the victim's body at a construction site in Hockley, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Investigators have identified Serafin Andrade, 44, as a suspect in the death of Rigoberto Barron, 42. HCSO records show Andrade faces murder and retaliation charges.

Baron is Andrade's boss, and they believe the suspect killed his supervisor during an argument Friday night. Sheriff's deputies confirmed some residents had reported hearing gunshots about 11:30 p.m.

@HCSOTexas units responded to a shooting at the 31700 blk of Harmony Heights Ln. One male has been confirmed deceased at the scene. No additional details at this time. Homicide & Crime Scene Investigators are en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/nsuZMmy4cJ — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) November 21, 2020

Officers responded about 7:30 am. Saturday to the construction site in the 3100 block of Harmony Heights in the Dellrose subdivision.

According to deputies, an employees were moving equipment when they noticed Barron's truck was still parked at the site. They walked over and found Baron's body a few feet away from his vehicle. He had been shot in the head, and paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

HCSO said Andrade is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has black hair, green eyes and a scar on the upper bridge of his nose.

If you have any information regarding the suspect's where about, call 911 immediately or call the HCSO homicide investigators sat 713-274-9100.

Calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).