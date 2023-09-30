HPD: Postal worker killed in hit-and-run crash involving stolen vehicle in north Houston

Police are urging the suspect to turn themselves in.

HOUSTON — A United States Postal Service worker was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run crash in north Houston, police said.

At about 3 p.m., the postal worker was traveling along Julia Street and attempted to make a left turn on Bauman Road when police said an "impatient driver" tried going around him and clipped the back of the mail truck. The impact of the crash caused the postal worker to fall out of his truck as it was rolling into a ditch, police said.

The truck then fell on top of the postal worker.

Houston police said nearby residents ran to the postal worker's aid and were able to move him from underneath the truck, but the postal worker died on the way to the hospital.

Police said residents even tried to stop the driver who caused the crash but he left.

"It has to be commended that the people in the community tried to help the driver of the postal worker," said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Cantu.

Because there were so many witnesses on scene, they were able to identify the suspect's vehicle, which was described as a 2011 white Ford Expedition, and the license plate.

Police went to the home the Expedition was registered to and the owner told them their truck was stolen.

"We do have good witnesses of who the driver is so the recommendation here is go ahead and turn yourself in because we know who you are," Cantu said. "We have witnesses who could put you here and who can identify you."

The identity of the postal worker has not been released.

HPD is asking anyone who may know the suspect or have information on his whereabouts to come forward.

USPS sent over the following statement on the crash:

"The Postal Service is deeply saddened by the loss of life suffered today involving an Oak Forest Post Office Letter Carrier. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this time."

HPD commanders, Vehicular Crimes and PIO are en route to 243 Julia Street for a reported fatality crash.



Suspect fled the scene and one person was pronounced deceased.



More info to come from the scene. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/RSTVRMzb71 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) September 30, 2023

BREAKING: A @USPS postal worker is dead, after @houstonpolice say he was the victim of a hit and run on the corner of Julia Street and Bauman Road. @KHOU pic.twitter.com/l6XfVOCBTi — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) September 30, 2023