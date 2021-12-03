New Orleans man arrested after high-speed chase involving Texas, Louisiana police

The chase began in Rose City, continued through Orange, and ended in Vinton.

VINTON, La. — A New Orleans man is behind bars after leading police in two states on a high-speed chase that started in outside of Vidor and ended in Vinton, LA.

Around 5:30 p.m. Friday, the Vinton Police Department was contacted by the Texas Department of Public Safety about a car chase heading toward Louisiana, according to Vinton Police Captain Scott Spell.

The man driving the vehicle at speeds over 100 mph is identified as 23-year-old Eric McCoy of New Orleans. The chase began in Rose City, continued through Orange and ended in Vinton.

After McCoy entered southwest Louisiana, Vinton police officers found him behind a building. That's when officers started chase McCoy, Spell tells 12News.

McCoy left his car in a ditch at the corner of McCormick Street and Fairchild Street before he started running from the officers, according to Spell. McCoy was taken into custody by Vinton police after a brief pursuit.

He will be booked into Calcasieu Parish Correctional Facility on the following charges:

Aggravated assault from an officer

Possession of CDS1 with the intent to distribute

Drug paraphernalia

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Other charges are pending

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.