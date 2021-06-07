High-speed chase on Interstate 10 reached speeds of 150 MPH

During the chase, another vehicle was hit, but no injuries were reported.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A high-speed chase, that started on Interstate 10 on Highway 146 in Chambers County and ended in Jefferson County on Highway 73, reached speeds of 150 mph.

The currently unidentified female driver was taken into custody at the end of the chase.

12NewsNow is currently waiting for the Texas Department of Public Safety for more information.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.