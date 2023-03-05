High-speed chase from Vidor to Little Cypress reaches speeds over 100 mph Tuesday night

The driver was arrested after being stopped on a dead-end street near Orange.

VIDOR, Texas — Police in Vidor were led on a high-speed chase that ended more than 15 miles away just north of Orange late Tuesday night.

Officers in Vidor attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday but the driver took off according to an officer on the scene.

The man driving refused to stop and reached speeds of more than 100 mph as he led Vidor officers and eventually Orange County Deputies and officers from the West Orange Police Departments through Orange County police said.

The chase ended when police were able to intercept the driver on a dead-end street near Shirley St and Murph St northwest of Little Cypress.

Police were then able to take the man into custody after he was stopped in the neighborhood near Orange.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

