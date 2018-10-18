HOUSTON — A high-risk sex offender currently on parole removed his ankle monitor and escaped a halfway house in Houston, according to police.

Richard Dale Price, 55, is wanted for a parole violation for indecency with a child. Police said the fugitive has violent tendencies and could be in the downtown Houston area.

Price had been staying at a halfway house on Beaumont Highway. He was on parole for burglary of a building.

Authorities said Price is 5 feet 7 inches, about 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos on his left hand, back, chest, and abdomen. He also has tattoos on both of his arms, legs, and forearms.

© 2018 KHOU