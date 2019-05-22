BEAUMONT, Texas — Some in Beaumont's West End received a postcard in the mail warning about a "high risk" sex offender who now lives in the area.

The sex offender notice about 32-year-old, Luis Javier Cruz Sanchez has created a lot of concern on social media.

MORE | Texas Public Sex Offender Registry

"It's very awkward," said Beaumont resident Katelyn Juan.

Juan was notified Tuesday by mail from Texas DPS about the high risk sex offender now living up the street. Juan said it's surprising how quickly the safety she thought her family had, can change.

"It's a very dark, shady line that no one wants to really ever cross of talk about," Juan said.

State records show that Sanchez was arrested in 2009 for indecency with a child by exposure and in 2012 for indecency with a child sexual contact.

Both victims boys were under the age of 10.

Sanchez served four years and now lives in the 3800 block of Cecil Drive.

According to the Texas DPS website, local law enforcement tracks an offenders' whereabouts.

In Sanchez's case, it's the Beaumont Police Department.

Agencies can even put details in a newspaper.

However, if a high-risk sex offender moves in, that's when DPS notifies the community.

You can access the Texas DPS website at any time to search for offenders near you.