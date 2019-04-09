BEAUMONT, Texas — Commit a murder in a Beaumont and there's a good chance you'll be caught.

Police have made arrests in ten of the eleven homicides this year.

Chief Jimmy Singletary said the department's high clearance rate is something they're proud about.

"I am proud of our officers are doing a heck of a job, running down the bad guys in a short period of time," said Singletary.

Chief Singletary said violent crime has largely trended downward. He points back to 1994 when Beaumont had 30 homicides. He said 2019 is on track to be 'less violent' than 2018 with violent crime down six percent compared to this time last year.

The only unsolved homicide from this year is the April shooting of 17-year-old Reginald Coleman on Gulf Street, near Magnolia Park.

Mayor Becky Ames thinks investigators are doing a good job catching criminals.

"I believe that social media plays a huge role in embellishing our crime rate," said Ames. "All crime is bad, but I think that before going on social media and making negative comments, we should all be responsible and look at the true facts and statistics."

Singletary said the best way you can get involved is through their active neighborhood associations.

You can call 409-880-3825 for more information.