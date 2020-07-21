Have you seen him? Port Arthur Police looking for man who may have witnessed two people being hit, killed in 2006

Jose Raul Menchaca, 38, was the owner of the suspect vehicle at the time. A man and woman were hit and killed, and officers want to speak with Menchaca

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Investigators are asking for the community's help in locating a man who may have been a witness to two people being hit by an SUV and killed.

Jose Raul Menchaca, 38, may have information about the accident and investigators are hoping to speak to him.

Port Arthur Police were called about two people found deceased on July 22, 2006, in the 5300 block of Gulfway Dr.

The victims, Juanita Minter and Robert Joseph Lirette, were hit by a 2002 gold Ford Explorer owned by Menchaca according to officials.

The vehicle was found at its his home in Orange, and investigators are looking for Menchaca.

If you have any information regarding this case, please call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 833-TIPS. You will not have to give your name and could be eligible for a cash reward.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

