Crime

Have you seen him? 27-year-old wanted on multiple child sex abuse warrants

Hershel Obey has four outstanding sex abuse warrants in Jefferson County, and police in Port Arthur are asking for your help in finding him

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the community's helping in finding a man who's facing a number of child sex assault charges.

Hershel Obey, 27, has four outstanding warrant in Jefferson County according to the Port Arthur Police Department.  

They include 2 sexual assault of a child charges, continuous sexual abuse of a child and a sexual assault charge. 

If you have any information about where he might be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477).  You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report the tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.  

Credit: Port Arthur Police Department
Hershel Obey, 27

