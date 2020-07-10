Have you seen him? 27-year-old wanted on multiple child sex abuse warrants

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Police in Port Arthur are asking for the community's helping in finding a man who's facing a number of child sex assault charges.
Hershel Obey, 27, has four outstanding warrant in Jefferson County according to the Port Arthur Police Department.
They include 2 sexual assault of a child charges, continuous sexual abuse of a child and a sexual assault charge.
If you have any information about where he might be, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas at 409-833-TIPS (8477). You won't be asked your name and you may be eligible for a cash reward. You can also report the tip by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone.
GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device
CRIME STOPPERS | Submit a tip @ 833Tips.com
Also on 12NewsNow.com...