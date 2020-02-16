BEAUMONT, Texas — Investigators are hoping you can recognize two women accused of taking more than $7,000 in merchandise from Walmart.

Beaumont Police shared photos of the two suspects, saying they took thousands of dollars in electronic before leaving. The Facebook post says they may have left in a white Ford Flex.

It happened on December 2019.

If you know who they are call, you're asked to call Beaumont Police at 409-832-1234, send a private message to BPD's Facebook page, or Call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477).

