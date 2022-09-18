Woman, unborn child die after she and her boyfriend were found shot inside a car in N. Harris Co., sheriff says

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shots came from a white, four-door sedan. The boyfriend says they didn't have an altercation with anyone in the car.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A pregnant woman and her unborn baby have died after she and her boyfriend were found shot in a car in north Harris County on Friday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Gonzalez said the woman, who has been identified as 20-year-old Jennifer Hernandez, was eight-months pregnant at the time of the shooting. He said her 17-year-old boyfriend was also shot, but survived.

The two had left a gas station at Airtex Drive and Ella Boulevard Friday evening when a person driving a white, four-door sedan with tinted windows and a paper license plate sped up beside them and fired multiple shots into their car, according to the sheriff.

The surviving victim told law enforcement they weren't involved in any altercation with the driver of the white sedan.

If you have any information on this case, you're asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office homicide division at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).