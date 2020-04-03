SILSBEE, Texas — A Hardin County woman is facing a bigamy charge.

Jennifer Gail Huff was arrested early Wednesday morning by Silsbee Police.

The 51-year-old was arrested at 1:49 a.m., and was put in jail with a $2,500 bond.

She has since bonded out according to jail records.

The warrant was issued for her arrest on February 27 after she was indicted on the charge.

MORE | Texas penal code on bigamy offenses

