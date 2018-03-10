Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office arrested a 34-year-old woman from Kountze for disrupting court at the County Courthouse.

Hardin County Justice of the Peace Precinct 6 Jackie Werner was holding court inside the

Courthouse when a woman inside the courtroom became belligerent and began disrupting the

Court.

The woman pulled a knife from her clothing and then dropped it on the floor of the

courtroom.

She retrieved it and immediate turned to leave the courtroom when a Deputy disarmed her and took her into custody.

The woman is being held in the Hardin County Jail on a Class A Misdemeanor charge of “Hindering

Proceedings by Disorderly Conduct.”

Officials do not plat to identify her until her formal arraignment is conducted on Thursday morning.

