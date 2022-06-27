'It made me cry' | Hardin County Victims' Assistance bought groceries for victim of Lumberton robbery

Lumberton resident Dakoda Miller was the victim of crime that robbed her of the last of her savings.

LUMBERTON, Texas — A Lumberton woman is thanking law enforcement agencies for coming together to help her in her time of need.

"The last $150 in my wallet that my nana had sent me for gas this week and groceries," Miller said.

Miller went to grab a drink at Speedy Stop on her work break. When it was time to pay, she realized she didn't have her wallet.

“He had got himself a drink out of the cooler and picked up my wallet, stuck it under his arm,” Miller said.

Security camera footage showed a man who was in line behind her steal her wallet. The wallet had her identification documents and the last of her money.

Miller and her family had been going through a rough patch. She filed a police report, but she did not know that Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins had also made some calls for her.

"He called me and said, ‘Can you help?," Glenda Jacks, project director for Hardin County Victims' Assistance, said. "I said, ‘Yes, I can,'"

Hardin County Victim's Assistance is a program specifically designed to help victims of crimes.

"From crimes to assaults, domestic violence, sexual assaults,” Jacks said.

At first, Miller did not believe what was happening.

“The first message said, ‘Hi. We want to buy you groceries.’ And I was like, ‘Is this a scam?’" Miller said. “She took me to Walmart, me and my family, bought her groceries, bought $260 worth of food. It made me cry. Like, I hugged her, and I was very thankful.”

Both Miller and Jacks believe moments like these prove that the men and women protect our street care beyond the bare requirements.

“They care enough not just to make a report and walk away from it," Jacks said. "But he cared enough to make a call to me and say, 'Hey, this is what's going on. Is there something we can do to help them.'"

The crime victims program is funded by grants and donations.

