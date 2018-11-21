SILSBEE — Hardin County Sheriff's identify the body found near Silsbee as 49-year-old Terry Haynes of Kountze.

Just past 5:00 p.m., a passer-by spotted a body laying face-down in a ditch in the 3400 block of Fresenius Rd.

Investigators have spoken to several witnesses that reported seeing Haynes earlier in the day and he had appeared highly intoxicated.

It's difficult to tell how long the body had been in the ditch. Sheriff Davis says Haynes body was covered in about 6" of mud and water.

Preliminary results from an autopsy indicate the cause of death as drowning.

According to a press release, there were no signs of injury to the body.

A full toxicology screening is pending. Investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

