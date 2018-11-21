SILSBEE — The Hardin County Sheriff's Office is investigating a body found in a water-filled ditch just outside the city limits of Silsbee.

Just past 5:00 p.m., a passer-by spotted a body laying face-down in a ditch in the 3400 block of Fresenius Rd.

Hardin County Sheriff, Mark Davis, says the body was an African-American man.

Investigators say it's difficult to tell how long the body had been in the ditch. Sheriff Davis says the unidentified adult man was covered in about 6" of mud and water.

The identity of the man has not been released and a cause of death will not be released until an autopsy has been done.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

Sheriff Davis says if you have a missing loved one in the area to please call the office.

