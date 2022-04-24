Suspect in custody after shooting on Neches River near Silsbee leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition

At this time, it is unclear what led to the shooting.

HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — A suspect is in custody after a shooting near the Neches River left one man dead and another in crictical condition.

The deadly shooting occurred shortly after 7 p.m. Deputies with the Hardin County Sheriff's Office went to the Hardin County Park on the banks of the Neches River, after being told two people were hurt in a shooting.

The park is located just north of Silsbee.

When deputies got to the scene, they found the body of a 39-year-old man. The victim was revealed to be a Silsbee native.

Deputies also found a 44-year-old man from Silsbee suffering from a gunshot wound. He was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.

The person accused of the shooting was arrested at the scene. He was identified as a 24-year-old man from Warren.

Deputies believe they found a handgun used in the shootings at the scene. At this time, it is unclear what led to the shootings.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Hardin County Sheriff's office release:

The next update will be after 8:00 a.m. tomorrow morning.

