SARATOGA — Hardin County deputies have charged a man they believe fatally shot a man and wounded a woman Friday afternoon near Saratoga.

Gerald Wayne Tomlinson, 71 of Saratoga, has been charged with murder and aggravated assault.

He has a bond set for $475,000 and another for $150,000.

He is currently in the Hardin County Jail.

Deputies took Tomlinson into custody just before 6 p.m. on Friday.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 13000 block of Tomlinson Road not far from FM787 near Saratoga Friday at 3:30 p.m. according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival they discovered the body of a 37-year-old man who appeared to have been shot and found a 35-year-old woman, who had also been shot, at a nearby business the release said.

Tomlinson was captured about a half-mile from the crime scene, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Davis says no one else is being sought in connection with the shooting and the area and neighborhood near the crime scene are now safe.

The woman was transported to the hospital by helicopter and is expected to survive according to the release.

The man found dead was later identified as 37-year-old Charlie Wayne Daniel Jr. The woman who was wounded was treated and has been released from the hospital as of Saturday afternoon.

