SARATOGA — Hardin County deputies have a suspect in custody that they believe fatally shot a man and wounded a woman Friday afternoon near Saratoga.

Deputies took Gerald Wade Tomlinson, 71, into custody just before 6 p.m. according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 13000 block of Tomlinson Road not far from FM787 near Saratoga Friday at 3:30 p.m. according to a news release from the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival they discovered the body of a 37-year-old man who appeared to have been shot and found a 35-year-old woman, who had also been shot, at a nearby business the release said.

Tomlinson was captured about a half-mile from the crime scene according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis.

Davis says no one else is being sought in connection with the shooting and the area and neighborhood near the crime scene are now safe.

The woman was transported to the hospital by helicopter and is expected to survive according to the release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

