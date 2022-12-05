Deputies arrest 3 in string of early Tuesday morning auto burglaries in Hardin County

Several of the burglaries happened along Jo Ann Reed Rd. north of FM 418 east of Kountze.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

KOUNTZE, Texas — Hardin County Sheriff's deputies are crediting the sharing of surveillance video for the arrest of three auto burglary suspects in the county.

Four suspects wearing hoodies were caught on surveillance video early Tuesday morning, May 10, 2022, stealing items from one of at least 10 vehicles according to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office.

All of the vehicles were left unlocked deputies say.

Several of the burglaries happened along Jo Ann Reed Rd. north of FM 418 east of Kountze while others were spread around the county deputies say.

Some of the victims took to Facebook to discuss the burglaries and share and view video in the "What's happening in Kountze?" Facebook group.

Deputies arrested three suspects on Thursday and say they are currently working on arresting the fourth suspect.

Tyrese Anthony, Rex Anthony, and Shane Lee have currently been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies say they may also be charged with burglary of a vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.