Houston woman says she was molested by Texas gymnastics coach who admitted to sex crimes against children

Anne Whitney says Michael Spiller molested her 40 years ago at a Houston gym when she was just 10 years old.

HOUSTON — A Houston woman was in the courtroom Thursday when a former gymnastics coach pleaded guilty to four counts of indecency with a child by exposure.

Michael Spiller, 75, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Spiller was jailed in Kendall County in 2022 after allegations that he exposed himself to girls on van rides to summer camp at the Boerne Gymnastics Center two decades earlier. The accuser told police Spiller angled the bus's rearview mirror toward his genitals to expose himself to her.

"The victim says she could see his genitals and told him to stop, but he would not," Perez told reporters.

He was also accused of placing a camera in a hotel room to record girls as they changed.

Prosecutors said five victims have come forward but they believe there may be many more out there. Spiller coached thousands of children across Texas, New Mexico, California, Hawaii and Europe for more than five decades.

'10 years isn’t enough'

Anne Whitney was one of them and she gave a victim's impact statement during the sentencing hearing. Whitney said Spiller molested her 40 years ago at a Houston gym when she was just 10 years old. She said her grades suffered and she withdrew from family after it happened.

“He took advantage of children, that was a choice on his part," Whitney said. “His crimes have gone beyond exposure, so he wasn’t really convicted of the core crime that he’s guilty of."

Her case wasn't tried because of the statue of limitations but she's proud of the other victims who came forward.

“Nothing will happen to people who abuse children unless we are willing to believe what children say," she said.

Whitney had hoped for a longer sentence.

"10 years isn't enough," she said. "I’ve been living with it for 40 years.”

Still, she's grateful for a conviction and hopeful it will inspire more victims to come forward to seek justice.

"That's usually how it happens," Boerne Police Chief Steve Perez said. "One person is courageous enough to come forward and tell their story, and from that... we find out there could be others."

Other accusers

Perez said a total of five women and girls have accused Spiller -- two from Houston and three from Boerne.

One victim said he sexually abused her during a summer camp called "Circus Arts for Kids" at The Boerne Gymnastic Center. Spiller often dressed as a clown to lead circus-themed sessions.

The mother of a 9-year-old girl is suing Spiller on behalf of her child who said she was abused by him in April of 2022.

The lawsuit alleges Spiller reached his hand underneath the girl's leotard to make "unwanted physical, sexual" contact. The girl immediately called her mother and reported the assault.

In the lawsuit, accusers say the Boerne Gymnastics Center and its owner, Lorna Spellman, ignored prior reports that Spiller engaged in inappropriate behavior with other children.

"On multiple occasions, as recent as 2020, concerns of (Spiller's) physical and sexual contact with minor children at the Boerne Gymnastics center has been brought to Lorna Spellman and Boerne Gymnastics' attention, only for those concerns to be brushed under the rug and disregarded," the suit alleges.

The plaintiff's attorneys also claimed Spiller lived on Spellman's Boerne property and the two are close friends.

Spellman addressed Boerne Gymnastics Center parents in a 2022 letter obtained by KENS 5. She said she filed a report to USA Gymnastics' watchdog SafeSport after the April incident.

"We are appalled and heartbroken at the knowledge that someone that we hired to work at BGC has a history of sexual misconduct that we were unaware of," Spellman wrote. "We did federal background checks multiple times on Mr. Spiller, each time he worked for us, and they all came back as clear."

'They're not alone'

Kendall County District Attorney Nicole Bishop said investigators have discovered allegations dating back to 1976 that span multiple jurisdictions and countries. It's not clear why it took so long for charges to be filed.

"We want people to feel safe and know that they're not alone," Bishop said. "This jurisdiction cares, not just about the people who may have been victims in our community, but through the entirety of his 60-year career."

Potential victims in the San Antonio area should call 830-249-8645 or email jvela@boerne-tx.gov and cwalk@boerne-tx.gov. Potential victims in Houston can call John Colburn at 713-830-3265.

Child abuse resources & services

If you or someone you know is a victim of child abuse of any kind, there is help available. You can start by contacting one of these agencies or organizations.

Children's Assessment Center 1-800-252-5400

Childhelp 1-800-4-A-CHILD

Houston Police Department Juvenile Division 713-731-5353

Crime Stoppers of Houston 713-521-4600

You can also tell an adult you trust, such as a teacher, principal or school counselor.