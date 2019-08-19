GROVES, Texas — Investigators are searching for a suspect in a string of car burglaries in Groves and Nederland.

Groves City Marshal Norman Reynolds told 12News three guns were stolen after eight vehicles were broken into in Groves.

Five vehicles were broken into in Nederland according to Reynolds.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for the burglaries.

Nederland Chief of Police Gary Porter told 12News it's best to lock your car doors to avoid a break-in.

RELATED: VERIFY | Are car break-ins increasing in Southeast Texas?

"We would encourage people to lock their vehicles," Porter said. "Most of these people, I've even had them tell me personally, that they don't break into vehicles that are locked."

Police are not releasing names of any potential suspects at this time.

"Normally if they can't see anything of value they're not gonna bust out a window and cause a commotion to risk getting caught," Porter said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for updates.