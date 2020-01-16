PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur SWAT Team and DPS special agents found guns and 50 lbs. of drugs while carrying out a search warrant on Thursday morning at a Port Arthur home.

A 26-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested during the search.

Port Arthur SWAT, along with DPS special agents searched a house in the 9500 block of Lisa around 8 a.m., and found 50 lbs. of Hydroponic Marijuana, and AR style firearm and a .45 caliber pistol according to a PAPD news release.

The names of the man and woman haven’t been released.

Both were taken to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with second degree felony delivery of marijuana.

From a Port Arthur Police Department news release:

On 1/16/20 at approximately 8:00 AM, the Port Arthur Narcotics and Gun Unit, along with the Port Arthur SWAT Team assisted Special Agents with the Department of Public Safety served a narcotics search warrant at a residence in the 9500 block of Lisa Lane. During the search of the residence, approximately 50lbs of Hydroponic Marijuana, an AR style firearm and a .45 caliber pistol were located and recovered.

A 26 year old male Asian and a 23 year old female were found occupying the residence and were subsequently taken into custody. Both subjects were transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility and charged with Delivery of Marijuana/2nd Degree Felony.

