Anonymous tip leads to discovery of gun in student's backpack at Silsbee High School

SILSBEE, Texas — An investigation is underway after a gun was found in a student’s backpack at Silsbee High School on Wednesday.

Silsbee High School officials received an anonymous tip that a gun may have been present on campus, according to a school news release. The gun was found in the backpack of a student.

No direct threats were made, and no one was harmed during this incident. School officials got in touch with area law enforcement and handed the investigation over to them.

At this time is unclear what charges, if any, the student may face.

School officials expressed gratitude for the swift actions of the administrative team and the Silsbee Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a full Silsbee High School release:

Dear Parents, At the beginning of the school day on February 16, administrators at Silsbee High School received an anonymous tip that a firearm may be present on campus. An investigation confirmed and located a handgun in a student’s backpack. No direct threats were made. The firearm was removed without incident and this matter has been referred to law enforcement. We are grateful for the anonymous tip and the swift action of the Silsbee High School Administrative team and the Silsbee ISD Police Department. We want to continue encouraging students, staff and community members to inform administrators and campus police officers if they see or hear suspicious or illegal activity. The Silsbee ISD Tipline is located on the home screen of the website under Site Shortcuts. The safety of our students, teachers and staff will always remain a top priority.

