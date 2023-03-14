Groves woman accepts plea deal for 2020 parking lot stabbing, now only facing 7 years in prison

Barbara Kennerly, 62, entered a guilty plea in exchange for a maximum sentence of seven years. She originally faced five to 99 years, or life in prison.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Groves woman has had her maximum sentenced reduced after taking a plea deal.

Barbara Kennerly, 62, of Groves was charged with aggravated assault after stabbing someone in a parking lot in 2020.

This charge typically carries two to 20 years in prison and up to a possible $10,000 fine if found guilty.

However, the state was seeking to punish Kennerly as a habitual offender, which is a person who has had at least two previous felony charges and then committed a third offense.

This would change Kennerly's possible punishment range from five to 99 years, or life in prison.

Kennerly appeared before the Criminal District Court Tuesday morning, where she entered a guilty plea in exchange for a maximum sentence of seven years.

Judge John Stevens ordered the probation department to prepare a pre-sentencing report. Kennerly is set for sentencing April 26, 2023.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information