Crime

Groves woman accepts plea deal for 2020 parking lot stabbing, now only facing 7 years in prison

Barbara Kennerly, 62, entered a guilty plea in exchange for a maximum sentence of seven years. She originally faced five to 99 years, or life in prison.
Credit: JCSO

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Groves woman has had her maximum sentenced reduced after taking a plea deal. 

Barbara Kennerly, 62, of Groves was charged with aggravated assault after stabbing someone in a parking lot in 2020.

This charge typically carries two to 20 years in prison and up to a possible $10,000 fine if found guilty.

However, the state was seeking to punish Kennerly as a habitual offender, which is a person who has had at least two previous felony charges and then committed a third offense.

This would change Kennerly's possible punishment range from five to 99 years, or life in prison.

Kennerly appeared before the Criminal District Court Tuesday morning, where she entered a guilty plea in exchange for a maximum sentence of seven years.

Judge John Stevens ordered the probation department to prepare a pre-sentencing report. Kennerly is set for sentencing April 26, 2023.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information 

