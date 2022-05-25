x
Crime

Groves woman indicted, accused of screaming 'I'm gonna run over you' before driving toward cop, mother-in-law

Officers say the woman was sitting in her car, arguing with her former mother-in-law before the incident happened.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A Beaumont woman is indicted this week on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and aggravated assault family violence.

A probable cause affidavit says officers went to the Avery Trace Apartments in April for a civil standby. 

While there, they say Courtney Rochelle Moore, 34, of Groves, was sitting in her car and began to argue with her former mother-in-law. The officers told her to leave.  

The officers say she started to leave but turned toward one of the officers and her former mother-in-law.  

The affidavit says she was hanging out of the car and screamed, "[Explicit], I'm going to run over you."

One of the officers was able to reach into the car and turn the wheel away from the other officer and the former mother-in-law.

A grand jury handed up the three-count indictment today.

