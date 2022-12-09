Groves Police release video of suspect accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home

Anyone who recolonizes the person or has any further information about the incident is asked to call (409) 248-4066.

Example video title will go here for this video

GROVES, Texas — Groves Police are looking for a person accused of stealing items from the backyard of a home.

It happened on August 31, 2022. A suspect trespassed into a fenced backyard near the 6700 block of 25th Street around 8:30 a.m., according to a Groves Police Department release.

The suspect is then said to have stolen several items while the residents were home and then leaving the area, according to the release.

Groves Police released a video of the person accused of the theft.

Anyone who recolonizes the person or has any further information about the incident is asked to call (409) 248-4066.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a Groves Police Department release:

On Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 at around 8:30 AM, this individual trespassed into a fenced-backyard, near the 6700 Block of 25th Street. The suspect took several items without consent, even while the residents were home, then fled the area. If anyone recognizes this individual or has any further information about this incident, please contact Detective Robin at (409) 248-4066.

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.