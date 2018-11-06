A Groves man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Brandon Devillier, 35, of Groves, Texas was accused by a 12-year-old girl of sexual abuse spanning several years.

The girl confided in a friend about her abuse and the friend encouraged her to talk to her parents.

The family of the victim immediately contacted the police upon learning of the abuse and the girl was given a sexual assault forensic exam in which Devillier's DNA was found.

There is no parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child, so Devillier must serve every single day of his 35-year sentence and he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

From the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office ...

Criminal District Attorney Bob Wortham announced today that Brandon Devillier, 35, of Groves, Texas, pled guilty to Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Judge John B. Stevens, Jr., followed the plea agreement between the State and Devillier and sentenced Devillier to 35 years in the Institutional Division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

On August 13, 2016, the victim, a 12-year-old female, told a friend that she needed help because she had been being molested for several years. The victim told the friend that she was scared to tell anyone. The friend encouraged the victim to tell the police or an adult, and soon thereafter, the victim told a family member that Devillier had been molesting her. The family member immediately notified the Groves Police Department about the allegations. The victim was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital for a sexual assault forensic exam, and swabs taken during the exam were sent to a lab for testing. The results revealed that Devillier’s DNA was present on the swabs. The victim was also interviewed at the Garth House where she detailed years of sexual abuse.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin and investigated by Detective John Hudson with the Groves Police Department. Assistant District Attorney Kim Pipkin said, “As always, credit for this conviction goes to the victim who was brave enough to speak up. She, like so many other victims, was scared. Scared to tell. Scared of what would happen. Scared that nobody would believe her. The lesson is to talk to the children in your life. Make sure they know that they can come to you in a situation like this. And as in this case, make sure they know what to do if another child makes an outcry to them.”

Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child requires two or more instances of sexual abuse over a period that is longer than 30 days in duration. It is an enhanced first-degree felony that carries a minimum of 25 years up to 99 years or life in prison.

There is no parole for Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child. Devillier must serve every, single day of his 35-year sentence. He must also register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

© 2018 KBMT