Groves man sentenced to 10 years probation after admitting to setting fire to relative's home

Jacob Graves reportedly taunted the victim after setting fire to the home by sending a text that said he, "left a couple surprises."

WINNIE, Texas — A 39-year-old man from Groves who is accused of setting fire to a relative's home was sentenced to 10 years probation.

Jacob Owen Graves was charged with arson and felony stalking. He appeared before Judge Raquel West Monday morning to learn his punishment after pleading guilty to the arson charge.

The fire happened at a house located in the 13000 block of Todd Road in Winnie in August 2022, according to a probable cause affidavit. The victim was not home when the fire was set.

Graves allegedly texted the victim that he was going to burn their house down before setting the fire. He also reportedly taunted the victim after setting the fire by sending a text that said he, "left a couple surprises," for them at the house, according to the affidavit.

When the victim returned to the home, they found it in flames.

The fire marshal confirmed the fire was, "most probably started by an outside component heat source introduced to an ignitable combustible in and around the front door and master bedroom closet," according to the affidavit. Gas cans were found left in the yard.

Judge West sentenced Graves to 10 years probation as a part of a plea agreement. The agreement includes $3,500 restitution to the victim and Graves must pay a $500 fine.

If he violates his probation, Graves faces a possible life sentence.

