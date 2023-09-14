Groves teen indicted after being caught during undercover prostitution operation led by DPS troopers

Undercover troopers were contacted by Hayden Julian Wallace, 19, who had offered or agree to pay a fee to another person for sex

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Groves teen was indicted after being caught during an undercover prostitution operation.

Hayden Julian Wallace, 19, was initially arrested on October 28th, 2022 when troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted an undercover operation where they posted ads on a website known for facilitating sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Undercover troopers were contacted by Wallace, who had offered or agree to pay a fee to another person for sex, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Troopers say Wallace arrived to the Holiday Inn in Beaumont and went to the agreed-upon room, where he was then arrested.

Wallace was indicted Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.