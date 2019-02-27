JEFFERSON COUNTY, Texas — A Groves man was indicted Wednesday on ten counts of child pornography.

Sean Anthony Hester Jr. was arrested on January 31, 2019, for 10 counts of child pornography, all third degree felonies.

Hester was arrested by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Warrant Division according to a Jefferson County Sheriff's Office news release.

A tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), and multiple digital storage devices were confiscated from Hester by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Criminal Investigators. The digital forensics unit of the United States Secret Service examined the devices, and Hester admitted to possessing the child pornography according to the release.