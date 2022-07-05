Grand jury clears Port Neches officers in July shooting death of 21-year-old man

The Texas Rangers completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting at the end of July.

PORT NECHES, Texas — A Jefferson County grand jury has "no-billed" a pair of Port Neches officers involved in a shooting that left a 21-year-old Southeast Texas man dead in early July.

This means neither officer will face charges in the shooting death of Trevon Darion Hull, 21.

Hull was shot and killed on July 5, 2022, by two Port Neches Police officers.

Both officers were soon placed on administrative leave pending the results from the Grand Jury.

The Texas Rangers began investigating the incident soon after it happened.

The shooting took place on a cul-de-sac outside the Merriman Square Townhomes.

Port Neches Police responded to the 2100 block of Merriman shortly after 7 a.m., after receiving a call regarding a suspicious vehicle parked outside of a residence. When police got to the scene, they found Hull in a car.

Hull attempted to get away from the officers in a stolen vehicle but crashed into a patrol unit, according to a Port Neches Police Department release.

Police said Hull got out of the vehicle with a handgun, at which point officers began to fire their weapons at him. Hull was treated at the scene but died due to injuries.

Neither officer was injured during the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, Hull had an active warrant out for his arrest because he violated probation on a burglary charge.

Read the original Port Neches Police Department news release...

At approximately 7:02am 7/5/2022, Port Neches Police officers responded to the 2100 block of Merriman in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked outside a residence.

Upon arrival they encountered a wanted suspect who attempted to evade officers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a patrol unit.

The suspect exited the vehicle with a handgun, at which time officers discharged their firearms at the suspect.

The suspect was treated by EMS but succumbed to his injuries. No officers were seriously injured in the incident.

The incident is currently being investigated by the Texas Rangers. In accordance with standard protocol, the officers were placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

The suspect was identified as Trevon Hull 21 years of age.